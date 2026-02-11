Tripura tops rural development charts; Congress a ‘market of lies and illusion’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has commended Tripura for its exemplary performance in rural development programmes during his visit to Agartala. The Minister addressed a press conference and a Public Representatives’ Conference, highlighting the state's achievements and criticising the Congress party for its approach to rural welfare schemes.

Chouhan stated that Tripura had completed nearly all housing targets under the central rural development scheme, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the country. "Under the PM Awas Yojana, 3.76 lakh houses have been completed, which is around 99%. This is the only state which has achieved this. In rural roads under PM Gramin Sadak Yojana, we have made 1.08 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Tripura has achieved the target. In other schemes also, Tripura’s performance is very good."

At Swami Vivekananda Maidan, the Minister praised the success of VB GRAM G, a rural development initiative. He explained, "This is a wonderful scheme for the development of rural areas and the welfare of the poor. The mandays were 100 days; now they will be 125 days. The budget was Rs 1,51,282 crore with central and state share. Last year it was Rs 86,000 crore, so that we can provide the mandays. In the old MNREGA scheme in many states, corruption was rampant."

Chouhan acknowledged historical issues with previous rural employment schemes, noting inefficiencies and duplications. He stated, "One work used to be done multiple times, etc. If we utilise the funds properly, we can develop villages, including saving water, Amrit Sarovar, check dams, infrastructure, creation of water bodies, schools, roads, etc. Many works can be done. These works will be decided by the Gram Sabha. This scheme is very good for the welfare of labourers and farmers. I want to thank PM Modi. Today, I held a discussion with Chief Minister Manik Saha. Under his leadership and with the blessings of PM Modi, Tripura is rapidly progressing."

The Minister announced further plans for the state’s agricultural sector. He indicated that a team comprising scientists from ICAR and the Ministry of Agriculture would visit Tripura to assess local conditions and formulate a new agricultural roadmap. Chouhan described this move as "another step to double the income of farmers." He highlighted Tripura's strengths in pineapple, lemon, and scented lemon production, and detailed new allocations: "Rs 60 crore more has been allocated under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana for Tripura to complete the work by March. Rs 4 crore has been allocated for the Dalhan Mission. Tripura has sent a proposal to connect 108 more rural villages with roads. We will soon accept this."

Chouhan was critical of the Congress party, accusing it of misleading the public through rebranding rural schemes and naming them after political figures. He asserted, "It was known as Sampurna Gramin Rojgar Yojana, then renamed Jawahar Rojgar Yojana, then it became MNREGA. So is it an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru? These Congress people tell lies and mislead people. Congress is a shop of lies, a market of illusion."

His statements drew attention to the ongoing debate over the effectiveness and transparency of rural welfare schemes, contrasting current efforts with past inefficiencies and suggesting that proper use of resources is now enabling rapid progress in infrastructure and social welfare across Tripura.

Chouhan concluded by reiterating his confidence in Tripura’s development, crediting both state leadership and central government initiatives for recent successes. His visit included discussions with the Chief Minister and the inauguration of rural development projects, underscoring the administration’s focus on boosting rural livelihoods and supporting small farmers.