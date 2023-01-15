While the poll fever has gripped the state of Tripura, incidents of political violence have already marred the state and in the latest incident, LED trucks hired by Congress for campaigning in Tripura were allegedly attacked at Sidhai Mohanpur area in Agartala on January 15.

Szarita Laitphlang National Secretary and AICC in-charge Tripura has alleged that the attackers belonging to the ruling BJP not only attacked the vehicles and smashed LEDs and windshields of the vehicles but also robbed the vehicle.

Speaking to the media, the AICC in charge further added that on Scooty (2-wheeler) used by the attackers has been identified and Congress is lodging a police complaint.

''The Election Commission of India should look into the matter and Opposition parties should also be allowed to campaign in Tripura,'' she added.

It needs mention here, the ancestral house of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb was also allegedly set on fire by some CPI(M) miscreants on January 3 at Jamjuri in the Udaipur subdivision under Gomati District.

Sources said that Deb's ancestral house was also set on fire during the attack. However, the news was not confirmed by an official source at the time of filing the story then.

However, BJP sources claimed that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb's father late Hirudhan Deb.

BJP further added that on this occasion there would be puja in the presence of saints from the state and outside the state.

Notably, the attack happened soon after CPI(M) MLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organizational meeting in the area.

However, police sources claimed that one shop and some vehicles were burnt and vandalized following destroying of some party flags.

Also read : Former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb's ancestral house comes under attack