The Tripura Left Front on Friday met Additional Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar, accusing the ruling BJP of orchestrating attacks on its workers and demanding immediate action.

Led by Convener Manik Dey, the delegation submitted a list of grievances, including delayed MNREGA payments, rising drug addiction, poor road quality, unemployment, and increasing violence against women. Dey alleged that police inaction has emboldened the attackers and questioned the lack of arrests despite repeated incidents.

He criticised the state of governance, accusing the administration of autocracy and failing to ensure basic services like water and electricity. The Left Front also claimed that government job vacancies are going unfilled due to procedural delays, despite the state admitting to over 50,000 openings in the Assembly.



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The delegation called the road conditions “unfit for vehicular movement” and said that substandard construction had led to widespread damage. Dey accused the BJP of suppressing opposition voices through violence and intimidation.

“The silence of both the government and police proves that they want to prevent the CPIM from raising people’s issues,” Dey stated, adding that the situation reflects a deeper authoritarian trend in the state.