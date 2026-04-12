Tripura Left Front alleges administrative failures in holding free and fair district council polls

The Tripura Left Front Committee on Sunday, April 12 claimed that weaknesses were observed in the State Election Commission and the police administration in conducting a completely fair and free Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election.



The TTAADC polls were held today in 28 seats, starting at 7 AM and concluding at 5 PM, with an 83% voter turnout.



In a statement, Tripura Left Front Convener Manik Dey said that the TTAADC elections were held amidst clashes between the two ruling party allies in several places, including incidents of blocking and expulsion of polling agents of Left Front candidates from entering polling stations at various centres across the state, as well as intimidation of voters.



“It cannot be claimed that the elections were held in a completely fear-free environment. The indomitable will of the voters to reach polling stations and exercise their franchise, ignoring fear and inducements, has been reflected. There were also incidents of bogus voting in some places. Weaknesses have been observed in the State Election Commission and the security department in conducting a completely fair and free election,” the statement said.



He added that the Left Front Committee congratulates the voters of the state for coming forward to vote despite all challenges.