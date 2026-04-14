Tripura Left Front alleges violence, rigging in TTAADC polls; demands CAPF deployment during counting

The Tripura Left Front Committee on April 14, alleged that the recently held Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections were marred by widespread violence and rigging. The opposition alliance has demanded the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure a transparent and peaceful counting process.

Polling for the 28 seats of the TTAADC was conducted on April 12, with the counting of votes scheduled for April 17.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front Committee Convener Manik Dey stated that the alliance had earlier urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to implement several measures to guarantee a free, fair, and peaceful election. These included the deployment of CAPF at all polling stations, the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) equipped with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, security for polling agents, and webcasting of the polling process.

“Only a small number of CAPF personnel were deployed a day before the election. Prior to polling, law and order collapsed as BJP and Tipra Motha workers were allegedly involved in violent clashes, creating a fear psychosis among voters,” Dey claimed.

He further questioned the decision to bring EVMs from Madhya Pradesh without VVPATs, stating that the move had raised concerns among the public. Dey also alleged that several EVM malfunctions were reported during the polling process, with voting resuming only after restoration.

The Left Front accused the SEC of failing to ensure a free and fair election and alleged that “outsiders” entered the district council areas, contributing to the unrest. Dey claimed that three MLAs and a minister, who were not voters in the concerned areas, entered the polling regions, and he called for appropriate action against them.

Highlighting concerns regarding the upcoming counting process, Dey said the Left Front had met officials of the SEC to press for enhanced security measures. “Based on past experiences, including incidents of capturing and jamming of counting centres, we have demanded massive deployment of CAPF in and around counting halls, installation of CCTV cameras, and security arrangements to ensure the safe return of counting agents,” he added.

The Left Front also called for continued CAPF deployment and patrolling for up to two months after the declaration of results as a precautionary measure to prevent post-election violence.

As of now, there has been no official response from the State Election Commission regarding these allegations and demands.