Tripura left front announces 28 candidates for TTAADC polls, alleges rampant corruption

The Left Front in Tripura on March 9 announced that it will contest all 28 seats in the upcoming election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), unveiling a list of candidates that includes 22 new faces.

The coalition also declared its candidate for the Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency, a seat that fell vacant following the death of former Speaker and MLA Biswabandhu Sen last month.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front convener Manik Dey said the party was prepared to contest the elections strongly, describing the polls as significant for the region.

Dey stated that the district council had gone to other parties during different periods in 1990, 2000 and 2021, but claimed that those transitions did not reflect the people’s mandate. He further alleged that corruption was widespread in the council under the current ruling party.

“Corruption is rampant in the district council under the present ruling party. They are also unable to pay pensions to pensioners,” he said.

Dey also alleged that several irregularities were taking place in the council administration and claimed that basic services such as education and drinking water were in poor condition in areas under the council.

He further demanded that the upcoming elections be conducted in a free and fair manner, alleging that elections in the state have not been properly conducted since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Tripura.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, who was also present at the press conference, echoed similar concerns and alleged that ministers in the state government were aware of corruption within the district council.

“Now, in the name of development, looting is going on in the district council,” he said.

Chaudhury added that the candidates were selected after careful evaluation, taking into account factors such as experience, educational qualifications and representation of younger leaders.