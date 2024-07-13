The Tripura Left Front on Saturday called for a 12-hour bandh across the state after their candidate for the Panchayat election, Badal Shill (51), died while undergoing treatment following an alleged assault by BJP-backed goons.

Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Left Front Convener Narayan Kar said that on July 11, during the nomination submission, BJP-backed goons attacked CPIM workers. "When the CPIM workers were returning to Rajnagar under Belonia Sub-division in the South District, our candidate Badal Shill (51), who had submitted his nomination for the Panchayat elections, was brutally assaulted with sharp weapons. Later, when he went home and then came out to the market at Chottakhola, he was dragged out of his shop and brutally assaulted again," he alleged.



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The Left Front leader further claimed that the injured CPIM leader was rushed to Santirbazar District Hospital and then referred to GB Pant, where he succumbed to his injuries today after an operation.

"We, the Left Front, urge all people to protest this murder by supporting a 12-hour Tripura Bandh. I urge everyone to support this bandh and demand that the state government take strict action against the culprits. Emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the bandh," he added.