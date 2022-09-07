Tripura's opposition Left Front on Wednesday evening announced Bhanulal Saha, former finance minister and MLA, as its candidate for the by-election to the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat to be held on September 22.

The Upper House seat had fallen vacant after the then MP Dr. Manik Saha had taken oath as Chief Minister on May 15, a day after the then CM Biplab Kumar Deb had resigned, and later Saha after getting elected in a by-election became an MLA and resigned from the post in June this year to retain his post as CM.

Earlier this year, in the 60-member assembly, Bhanulal Saha had contested for the Rajya Sabha post but secured 15 votes and lost to Dr. Manik Saha who got 33 votes.

Speaking to the media at the CPI (M) party headquarters here this evening, Left Front convener Narayan Kar in presence of members of alliance partners after declaring the name of their candidate appealed to all non-BJP MLAs including the Congress and ruling ally IPFT to cast their votes for their candidate to save democracy and give a tough reply against its anti-people policies.

He alleged that the MLAs and Ministers of the ruling BJP partner IPFT were deprived of the respect and honour they deserved and through voting against the BJP-nominated candidate in the coming RS elections, give a befitting reply to the saffron party.