The CPI(M)-led Left Front on October 22 urged Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to deploy central forces at all polling booths for the upcoming elections to 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), to ensure free and fair polling.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front convener Manik Dey said a delegation had met Saha at his official residence and sought his intervention to ensure peaceful elections.

“We categorically sought his intervention for the deployment of central forces on polling day to make the electoral process free and fair,” Dey said.

He said the delegation also apprised the chief minister of the difficulties allegedly faced by Left parties during the recently concluded elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and its village committees.

According to Dey, Left parties were unable to file nomination papers in eight blocks during the village committee elections due to alleged obstruction by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and its ally, the BJP.

The delegation urged Saha to arrange additional central forces to prevent disturbances during the upcoming civic polls, Dey said.

The chief minister assured the delegation that he would try to arrange additional central forces to ensure peaceful polling, according to the Left Front convener.

Saha also advised the delegation to approach the State Election Commission and Director General of Police G S Rao to seek the deployment of central forces at polling booths, Dey said.

“We will do so once the state election panel announces the polls,” he added.

Elections to the 21 civic bodies in Tripura are likely to be held in November. The official schedule is yet to be announced.