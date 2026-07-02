Tripura Left Front demands rollback of ban on doctors’ private practice, raises concerns over health, power tariffs and Law & Order

Tripura Left Front on Thursday, July 2 urged the Tripura government to immediately reconsider and withdraw its decision to ban private practice by doctors attached to GB Pant Hospital, alleging that the move has further worsened the state's already strained healthcare system.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Left Front Convener Manik Dey said the state has long been grappling with a shortage of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. He argued that restricting private practice has deprived many patients of medical services and increased pressure on an already overburdened public healthcare system.

Dey alleged that the government implemented the decision without consulting doctors or other stakeholders and warned that the move would increase public suffering. He demanded that the government suspend the decision and resolve the issue through discussions with the concerned parties.

The press conference was attended by CPI State Secretary Milan Baidya, RSP State Secretary Dipak Deb, Forward Bloc leader Raghunath Sarkar and CPI(M) leader Rajendra Reang.

Apart from the healthcare issue, the Left Front strongly criticized the recent increase in electricity tariffs and additional fixed charges imposed on consumers.

Dey alleged that the burden of administrative failures and uncollected dues of the electricity corporation was being shifted onto ordinary consumers. He also claimed that losses incurred after a private company allegedly left with dues amounting to around Rs 150 crore were being passed on to the public. The Left Front demanded withdrawal of the tariff hike, additional charges and the proposed installation of smart meters.

Dey also raised concerns over the unnatural death of an employee of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College, demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an impartial probe and determine whether the case was murder or suicide.

Highlighting infrastructure concerns, Dey criticized the poor condition of national highways, particularly in the Khowai District, alleging that substandard construction had contributed to a rise in road accidents.

On the eviction of hawkers in Agartala, the Left Front leader alleged that vendors were removed without proper rehabilitation and criticized the administration for carrying out eviction drives without following due process.

The Left Front urged the state government to address these issues through dialogue and immediate corrective measures.