Tripura Left Front holds statewide ‘Jail Bharo’ protest, accuses BJP government of divisive politics

The Tripura Left Front on Monday, August 10, held a statewide ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation at nearly 20 locations, raising 11 demands related to livelihood, employment and the rights of marginalised communities.

Former Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury led the attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to address economic distress and focusing on what they described as divisive politics.

Addressing protesters, Sarkar alleged that the government had failed to effectively address problems faced by ordinary people despite repeated demands from the opposition.

He accused the BJP-led administration of pursuing a “politics of division” by creating differences among communities instead of focusing on issues affecting the people.

Sarkar also criticised the government’s handling of the civil disobedience programme, alleging that police and the government machinery were being used to obstruct the agitation.

“The government could have appealed to the protesters not to proceed with the programme and assured them that their demands would be considered. Instead, the police are being used to create obstacles,” he alleged.

Chaudhury accused the BJP-led government of curtailing the rights of people in rural and hilly areas, saying the situation had deteriorated under what the BJP calls the “double-engine government”.

He alleged that employment opportunities for young people had declined and claimed that traditional rights associated with jhum cultivation had also been affected, leading to growing frustration among rural and tribal communities.

Chaudhury also levelled allegations of corruption and mismanagement against various government departments, describing the administration as operating under a “regime of loot”.

He said the ‘Jail Bharo’ programme was aimed at sending a political message to the government and pressing it to take immediate steps on issues affecting ordinary citizens.

The agitation was held simultaneously at nearly 20 locations across Tripura, according to Chaudhury, highlighting the Left Front’s efforts to expand its political mobilisation beyond the state capital.