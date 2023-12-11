The Tripura Left Front Committee has strongly condemned and opposed the demand of Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM) for the delisting of tribals who have converted to Christianity from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and termed it 'unconstitutional'.

In a press statement, the Left Front Committee expressed deep concern over an organization called Janajati Suraksha Mancha announcing an agitation demanding the exclusion of Scheduled Tribe converts to Christianity from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

"The country's constitution and no laws mandate the identification of scheduled castes or tribes based on religion. The country's secular constitution gives every Indian citizen the right to adopt a religion of his/her own choice. This demand of Janajati Suraksha Manch is unconstitutional and divisive. December 25th is the birthday of Jesus Christ, celebrated worldwide irrespective of caste and religion. On that day, Janajati Suraksha Mancha's demand to exclude Scheduled Tribes who converted to Christianity from the list of tribes was extremely provocative," the press statement reads.

The Left Front Committee claims that Janajati Suraksha Mancha is an organization run by RSS, and many BJP leaders are at the helm of this organization.

"RSS is determined to deprive tribal people of their rights to water, land, and forests. The Forest Rights Act seeks to take away the tribals' rights over forests, and the BJP, in the interest of corporations, has amended the Forest Rights Act for this purpose. The Tripura Left Front Committee strongly opposes the anti-constitutional and divisive claims of the BJP party and the government in the name of Janajati Suraksha Mancha. We urge people of all religions, castes, and communities to maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood," it reads.