The Tripura Left Front Committee issued an appeal to the public on September 28 urging them not to support the 12-hour bandh called by the principal opposition party, Tipra Motha, on September 30. The Left Front alleged that Tipra Motha's strike was an attempt to mask its failures in fulfilling promises and to divert anti-BJP public sentiment.

In a statement, the Tripura Left Front pointed out that Tipra Motha had misled a significant section of the state's tribal population over the past few years by making unrealistic claims regarding the demand for Greater Tipraland.

"In the last election of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Tipra Motha was entrusted with running the district council. It emerged as the largest opposition party in the previous assembly general elections. However, the TTAADC is currently facing severe shortages in essential services, education, health, communication systems, and even drinking water. Due to the BJP government's failure in the state, the basic services provided to people across the state have collapsed. People are disheartened by soaring prices of daily necessities, including food items. There is a scarcity of jobs, and unemployment has become a pervasive issue in both rural and urban areas," the statement read.

The Tripura Left Front also alleged that, with no elected village committee in the TTAADC area, leaders and activists from Tipra Motha and the BJP were engaged in misappropriating government funds.

"There is growing frustration among Tipra Motha party workers. Meanwhile, people from all castes and tribes have started taking to the streets to protest against the state's double-engine government. In this context, Tipra Motha has called for a strike to cover up its failures in fulfilling its promises and to divert public sentiment away from the BJP. The Tripura Left Front Committee calls on the people of the state to oppose this strike," the statement concluded.