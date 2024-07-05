Tripura Left Front has expressed displeasure over the role of State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury for neglecting to invite the different wings of the Left Front to the all-party meeting. They have urged the Commissioner to include these parties in all future meetings.

In a letter, the Tripura Left Front, Convener Narayan Kar said that since the three-tier Panchayat system was introduced in the state, all stakeholders including RSP, Forward Bloc, CPI and CPI(MI), among other parties were actively involved and invited in all-party meeting which was called by the Election Commissioner and in some places, these parties had won some seats in various tiers of Panchayat and other bodies.

“It is unfortunate that the representatives of these parties had met you to urge for being invited to the all-party meeting convened by you that was held yesterday on 4.7.2024, but they were not invited. At the present juncture, to restore the congenial atmosphere in the state during the ongoing Panchayat election, and strengthen democracy at the grass root level, involvement of all stakeholders is very much necessary”, the letter reads.

Kar further requested the SEC to invite these parties to all party meetings if called for, apart from instructing all Returning Officers at Block and District levels to invite them to the next all-party meetings.