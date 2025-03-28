The Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (GMP), the indigenous wing of the Left Front in Tripura, has called for the removal of Minister Ratan Lal Nath from the state cabinet, citing racist remarks against Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury. The demand was formally submitted to Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu through a memorandum.

The controversy stems from an incident in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 24, where Chaudhury, a veteran leader and National Chairman of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, was discussing an alleged corruption case involving a minister's family. During the discussion, Ratan Lal Nath allegedly targeted Chaudhury with caste-based remarks and threats.

“We, on behalf of Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (GMP) would like to draw your kind attention to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the Tripura Legislative Assembly,” the memorandum stated.

“Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of the Opposition, who has served as a Cabinet Minister for 21 years and as an MP for 5 years, was discussing a corruption case when Minister Ratan Lal Nath criticised him by raising caste-ethnic abuses and threatening him. As a result, all democratic people, particularly we, the Adivasis of the state, are feeling extremely insulted. We can't accept this sort of racial attitude of a minister who fails to maintain his honourable status.”

The GMP strongly condemned Nath’s behavior, calling it a serious breach of democratic principles and constitutional values. The organisation emphasised that as the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Nath is expected to uphold democratic decorum, not undermine it.

“Jitendra Chaudhury is a well-respected and experienced leader of Adivasi communities in Tripura and nationally. While differences of opinion are natural, there are constitutional and civil mechanisms to express them. Minister Ratan Lal Nath’s behavior has brought down the respect of the legislature. Under these circumstances, we urge you to take strict action against Minister Ratan Lal Nath for his caste-ethnic abuses and remove him from the cabinet,” the memorandum further stated.