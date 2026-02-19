Tripura Legislative Assembly budget session to commence on March 13

The budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on March 13, in keeping with the tradition of opening the first session of the calendar year with the Governor’s address.

Sources said the state government is expected to present the budget for the 2026–27 financial year during the session.

A notification regarding the commencement of the 9th session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 13 was issued on behalf of Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu by Assembly Secretary A. K. Nath.

In the run-up to the upcoming session, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy chaired a key meeting at the state Secretariat on Wednesday, February 18, to review the implementation of various schemes and commitments announced in last year’s budget speech.

Sharing details on social media, the minister said the meeting was held in his office with participation from officials of various departments, focusing on the progress of initiatives announced in the 2025–26 budget.

In a post, he stated that a significant discussion was held with departmental officials regarding the implementation of decisions announced in the previous budget speech.

The review assumes significance ahead of next month’s budget session as the state government assesses the real-world progress of earlier budget commitments before presenting the budget for the 2026–27 financial year.