Tripura legislator attends Chicago Legislative Summit, says global platform helped exchange ideas on governance

Tripura’s Tipra Motha MLA Paul Dangshu attended the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit 2026 in Chicago, Illinois, describing the international gathering as a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and gain insights into governance and public policy.

Dangshu said the summit brought together legislators from different states, countries and political backgrounds, providing a global platform for learning, interaction and understanding diverse approaches to governance.

As part of the programme, he participated in exposure tours and study visits to the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago and other institutions. According to Dangshu, the visits offered valuable insights into public policy, governance, foreign affairs and diverse cultures.

The MLA also interacted with legislators, policymakers, academics and representatives from different parts of the world. He described the interactions as a significant learning experience that provided an opportunity to understand different perspectives and approaches to public administration.

Sharing glimpses of his participation, Dangshu expressed his gratitude to NLC Bharat and the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) for providing him with the opportunity to be part of the summit.



He said such international platforms are important for legislators as they provide exposure to global practices and facilitate the exchange of ideas on governance and public policy.