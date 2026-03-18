Tripura legislators press for regularisation of SSA, contractual teachers

The demand to regularise teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and other contractual arrangements was raised in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 18, with two MLAs, Tipra Motha Legislator Paul Dangshu and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, highlighting long years of service without job security.

Dangshu said SSA teachers continue to remain contractual despite serving for more than 20 years and despite two High Court rulings in their favour. He added that similar concerns apply to other contractual teachers, including vocational staff, who face the same uncertainty.

“SSA teachers are fully qualified now in terms of the RT Act and NCEP regulations, and they have also completed their D.El.Ed from recognised institutes,” he said, noting that they perform duties ranging from booth-level officer responsibilities to managing mid-day meals and running schools.

Dangshu urged the state government to withdraw its Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, arguing that doing so would reduce the financial burden on the state. “If our state withdraws the SLP, the state will only have to bear 10 per cent of their salary, and the rest will be borne by the Centre,” he said.

He also pointed to the absence of welfare measures, stating that more than 200 teachers have died while in service without pension support or a “die in harness” scheme for their families.

“Kindly withdraw the SLP and regularise them because they deserve structured and respectful pay,” Dangshu said, adding that the demand extends to all categories of contractual teachers.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said the issue reflected unfulfilled electoral commitments, noting that assurances had been made to regularise such positions.

“Some state governments, including Assam, have given all benefits to SSA teachers,” he said, adding that the matter could be addressed if there was political will. “If the Chief Minister assures the matter and has the will, they can withdraw the SLP.”

Responding to the demands, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the issue is pending before the Supreme Court and remains sub judice. He added that he would consult the Law Department on the matter.