Aiming towards breaking the social taboo, for the first time in Agartala, Swabhiman - Tripura LGBTQIA+ collective is going to organize the "Queer Pride Walk" which allows people to celebrate their identity and let them be proud of who they are.



The main aim of the queer pride parade is to honour and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, and moreover, generating awareness in the society so that people come out of the stigma and prejudices against them.



This was announced during a press conference by members belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community that on coming September 11, they along with their supporters shall walk with rainbow flags that represent LGBTQ social movements.



The organizers via a press release mentioned, “It makes other people feel loved and embraced when they may not feel like they are loved by the people who are supposed to love them. It is a day to gather as a community and to stay. We are here and we are queer and there is nothing you can do about it!”



“Many prominent personalities from different states of India have been invited to join us in the Queer Pride Walk in which some 500 people are expected to participate”, they added.



The walk shall start from Umakanta Academy ground and covering some five Km road in the capital city will end at Vivekananda stadium.



In the evening the organizers have also arranged a cultural program in the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in which people from the LGBT community are going to perform.