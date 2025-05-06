A fatal lightning strike claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and left two others critically injured on Tuesday afternoon at a rubber plantation in Radha Gobindapur village, Unakoti district.

Gautam Roy died instantly when lightning struck a hut where workers had taken shelter from heavy rainfall in the Kanchanbari area. The two injured workers, Nepal Gop and Tapan Shil, both 42, are currently receiving treatment at Unakoti District Hospital.

Medical staff at Kanchanbari Primary Health Centre pronounced Roy dead upon arrival. Dr Mantoshi Chakma assessed the survivors and referred them to the district hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

"He died on the spot," said Gop, speaking from his hospital bed. "We've lost a person whose worth cannot be described in words."

The workers were tending to the rubber plantation when sudden heavy rain forced them to seek shelter in the hut, where the lightning struck without warning.

SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, who serves as the area's MLA, shared condolences on social media, expressing grief over Roy's death and wishing the injured a quick recovery.