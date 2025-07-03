Tripura likely to expand its cabinet today

The Tripura Government is likely to expand its cabinet today with the induction of Kishore Barman, the MLA from Nalchar Assembly Constituency who is likely to sworn this afternoon.

Sources from state government said that the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on Thursday at 1:15 PM at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu will administer the oath of office and secrecy, sources in the Raj Bhavan confirmed.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha met Governor Reddy at Raj Bhavan, reportedly to discuss the cabinet expansion.

With Barman’s induction, the strength of the Tripura Council of Ministers will increase to 11 Cabinet Ministers and one Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma.

However, no confirmation have come from the MLA Barman regarding his oath taking ceremony.