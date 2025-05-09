The Meteorological Centre, Agartala, has issued an alert of hot and humid weather for the next two days and also given a yellow warning of rain from May 10 to 14.

In a press statement, the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, said that due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions in Tripura with high moisture content and high solar insolation, day temperature is very likely to be 37°C or above at many places over the districts of Tripura and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C at some places over the districts of Tripura during the next two days.

Meanwhile, in another press statement, the department said that the upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.



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“Very light rainfall occurred at one or two places over the districts of Tripura, with very light rainfall over the North district, and dry weather prevailed over the rest of the districts of Tripura during the last 24 hours. Appreciable rise in maximum temperature and that was appreciably above normal,” said the statement.

Giving a yellow alert from 10th May to 14th May, the department said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over North, Unakoti, Khowai, West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and Dhalai districts of Tripura.