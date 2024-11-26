The Tripura government is likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MOHAN Foundation in January 2025, aiming the facilitation of cadaveric organ donations for patients in need of transplants.

Speaking with India Today NE, Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty said that the hospital has recently started kidney transplants, successfully completing two procedures.

“Many people want to receive organ transplants, but there is reluctance among people to donate their organs for various reasons. Recently, Shija Hospital in Manipur worked on this matter. During their visit, we discussed the issue, and they suggested the name of the MOHAN Foundation. We have spoken with them, and they have agreed to assist us by raising awareness about the matter,” Dr. Chakraborty said.

He further explained that organ donations would primarily involve brain-dead patients.

“Patients who are brain-dead or declared dead at the hospital will have their organs retrieved for use by patients in need, including liver, kidney, heart, cornea, and others. In such cases, we will also discuss the matter with the family members. This initiative will help patients seeking organ transplants within the state, eliminating the need to travel outside or search for donors. At our trauma center, we frequently receive cases of accidental deaths and other fatalities, and the organs of such patients can be utilised,” he said.

Dr Chakraborty further added that an orientation programme covering legal aspects would be designed to implement the initiative effectively.

“Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha is also well aware of the initiative, and we have discussed it with him. Senior officials have also held talks on the matter. In January, the team from MOHAN Foundation will visit, and we are likely to sign the MoU then,” he added.