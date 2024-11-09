The Tripura Government on Saturday has imposed restrictions on petrol usage after a railway track in the Lumding-Badarpur area was severely damaged due to a train derailment.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that a few days ago, a train derailed on the railway track connecting Assam and Tripura in the Lumding-Badarpur area.

“Around 5 km of the track was severely damaged. Due to this, many goods, especially petrol and diesel, which were supposed to arrive in Tripura, got stuck. We rely on railways for transporting fuel. As per available data, it will take 3 to 4 days to restore the railway track. I had a conversation with the General Manager of NFR and other officials, who assured us that the railway track will be restored by November 13, after which fuel supply will resume,” said the minister.



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He mentioned that the state has a fuel depot in Dharmanagar, under the North District, which is nearing depletion.

“That is why we are compelled to impose restrictions on petrol pumps across the state starting tomorrow. From tomorrow, petrol stock will be limited, and restrictions will apply. Two-wheelers will receive petrol worth Rs 200 per day, three-wheelers Rs 400, and four-wheelers Rs 1000. Diesel supplies will continue for some days. I have also spoken with the Director of Indian Oil, Railways, and Transport, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have held several meetings,” said Chowdhury, who also serves as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies.

He further informed that the government has issued a circular to all Sub-Divisional Magistrates to closely monitor petrol pumps and enhance security.

“We are seeking cooperation from the public. The situation will likely take around four days to stabilize,” he added.