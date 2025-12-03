Tripura Lok Bhavan to open for public visits from December 6

Tripura Lok Bhavan will open its doors to the general public and students starting December 6, allowing visitors to explore the premises on a scheduled basis.



The decision was officially announced by Lok Bhavan authorities today. According to the information provided, the building will be open for visitors every Saturday of each month, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The visit will be organized in three one-hour slots, and each slot will accommodate 25 to 30 visitors.



To gain entry, visitors must carry a valid voter photo identity card or Aadhaar card for verification. The initiative aims to give citizens an opportunity to understand the functioning and significance of Lok Bhavan more closely.