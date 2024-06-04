BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman has won the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, defeating her closest contender, Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M), by a substantial margin of 4,86,819 votes. According to the Election Commission's website, Debbarman garnered 7,77,447 votes, while Reang secured 2,90,628 votes.

Kriti Devi Debbarman, sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, has established herself as a formidable force in the political landscape of Tripura with this victory. Her win by such a large margin underscores the strong support she has garnered among the electorate in the region.

Debbarman's success is seen as a boost for the party in the state, where it has been striving to expand its influence.