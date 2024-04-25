All necessary steps have been taken to ensure a free and fair second phase of the Lok Sabha election in the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency in Tripura where the election will be held on April 26.

Although nine candidates are in the fray in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, the main battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Kirit Singh Debbarma and CPIM candidate Rajendra Reang.

This Lok Sabha seat covers all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti, Khowai and 4 ACs of South Tripura and 3 ACs of Gomati district.

A total of 13,96,761 electorates will cast their vote for the East Lok Sabha constituency, among whom 7,02,511 are male voters, 6, 94, 237 are female voters, and 13 are transgender voters. The voting will start at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM.

As many as 16,260 Bru voters, settled in different locations, will cast their votes in the parliamentary constituency.



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The parliamentary constituency has 1,664 polling booths, including 158 in the urban area and 1506 in rural areas, and over 16, 000 polling and security personnel engaged in the voting process.

Among these polling stations, 384 polling stations are vulnerable and 40 are critical polling stations.

The Returning Officer of the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, Saju Vaheed, has stated that along with the polling personnel, an adequate number of CAPF personnel have been deployed, along with the Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police, to ensure peace during the polling day. He also mentioned that in all polling stations, there will be 100% webcasting.

So far, the CPIM has won 11 out of 15 Lok Sabha elections in the Tripura East constituency, with Bajuban Reang of the CPIM being a Member of Parliament for the most times.

The CPIM has held this seat since 1996, with the BJP gaining influence in recent years. In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura won with 482,126 votes, followed by Congress candidate Pragya Deb Burman and CPIM candidate Jitendra Chaudhary. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jitendra Chaudhary of the CPIM won from the Tripura East seat, defeating Congress candidate Sachitra Deb Burman.