Election Commission on April 19 issued a show cause notice to Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for a controversial post on Facebook. EC also directs Debbarma to remove the post with immediate action and share an explanation by 2 PM today.

"As per section 126(1)(b) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 display to the 3. public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus; or propagate any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public to it, in any polling area is restricted during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for the said election in that polling area", Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura wrote in a letter.

"The above restriction shall equally be applicable to social media handles also. You delivered statements in a live Facebook post last evening violating the above 5. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from the public forum by their leaders and in that sense, the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse", the letter further added.

"In light of the above provisions on the Model Code of Conduct and relevant electoral laws, the matter is prima facie found to violate the electoral laws. It is clear from your said message that your appeal is to a particular community to vote in favour of a particular party. Now, therefore, you are hereby asked to remove the above post immediately and to explain why. Action shall not be taken for violating the Election Code of Conduct. Your explanation to the matter should reach this office latest by 2 PM on April 19", it added.

"The Election Commission of India has announced General Elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha & Sikkim, 2024, and provisions of Model Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates have come into force from that very date".

"AND Whereas, the restrictions as laid down under section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 2. 1951 provides that public meeting during period of forty-eight hours ending with an hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll is prohibited. No political party or candidate shall convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meeting or procession during the period from 5.00 PM of 17th April 2024 to the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll on 19th April, 2024 (Phase-1) for the election to 1-Tripura West PC in connection General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024".

