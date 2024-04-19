The election process for the first phase in West Parliamentary Constituency in Tripura has started at 7 AM amidst tight security has recorded 15.9% voter turnout till 9 AM.

As per sources from Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, in the first house some malfunctioning of EVMs were reported in some polling stations which was solved immediately.

"The election process which started from 7Am in the morning haa reported some malfunctioning of EVMs which was solved immediately. No violence has taken place so far and till 9 Am voter turnout is 15.9%", said the source.

In the West Parliamentary Constituency of Tripura, BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb will contest against INDI Bloc candidate Asish Kumar Saha, who is also the Tripura Congress president.

The West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency is made up of 30 assembly constituency segments, which lie in 14 Assembly Constituencies in West, 9 Assembly Constituencies in Sepahijala, 4 Assembly Constituencies in Gomati, and 3 Assembly Constituencies in South District.

A total of 14,61,836 electorates will cast their vote for the West Lok Sabha constituency, among whom 7,33,645 are male voters, 7,28,315 are female voters, and 58 are transgender voters.