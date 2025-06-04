Tripura is preparing to partner with Patanjali Yogpeeth in a move aimed at expanding yoga, wellness, education, and spiritual tourism in the state. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the planned collaboration on Wednesday, signalling a broader effort to strengthen Tripura’s socio-economic foundations through holistic and sustainable development.

“Exciting collaborations ahead! Discussed potential partnership with Dr Acharya Balkrishna, Secretary General, Patanjali Yogpeeth & team... Soon, signing an MoU to boost Tripura's socio-economic growth,” Saha posted on Facebook following a meeting with Patanjali officials.

According to government sources, the upcoming memorandum of understanding will include initiatives across biodiversity, health, education, and rural development—areas that align with the state’s push for long-term economic growth through non-industrial sectors.

Separately, Saha took part in the second High-Level Task Force meeting on North East Tourism, hosted in Meghalaya. The session, chaired by Conrad Sangma and attended by Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, focused on creating a joint strategy to elevate the Northeast’s tourism potential.

“We deliberated on unlocking the region’s untapped tourism potential and charted strategies for sustainable tourism development across the Northeast,” Saha said.

The developments are seen as steps in Tripura’s strategy to establish itself as a destination for eco-tourism and wellness, tapping into national interest in alternative health practices and nature-driven travel.