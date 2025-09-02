Tripura LoP accuses BJP of attacking democratic rights to mask governance failures

The Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday, September 2 alleged that BJP increasingly attacking democratic rights to divert public attention from their governance failures.



Addressing the gathering, opposition leader who is also CPIM state committee secretary criticized the ruling party for allegedly inciting the attack by provoking youths to disrupt the opposition’s program.



He condemned the government for failing to generate electricity in the last seven and a half years while burdening citizens with repeated tariff hikes and accused the BJP-led state government of raising electricity rates five times during its tenure and questioned claims by the state power minister that international gas prices were responsible for the hike.



The opposition leader also alleged that BJP officials are increasingly attacking democratic rights to divert public attention from their governance failures.



Chaudhury reiterated that the opposition party seeks to provide constructive criticism rather than hinder development, emphasizing that CPIM’s role is to strengthen democracy and hold the government accountable.