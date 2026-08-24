Tripura LoP accuses BJP, Tipra Motha of misusing TTAADC recruitment process

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has accused the BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party, of mismanaging the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), alleging that public funds and recruitment processes are being misused while village council elections remain pending.

Speaking at a street-corner meeting organised by the Gana Mukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the Left Front, Chaudhury said the BJP has been in power in Tripura since 2018, initially in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is now represented by the Tipra Motha Party.

He alleged that the two parties have remained in control of both the state government and the ADC for nearly eight and a half years, but basic services in the tribal areas have deteriorated.

“Schools have been closed, while roads and drinking-water facilities have been affected,” Chaudhury alleged. He also claimed that young people from outside Tripura were being brought in through outsourcing arrangements and appointed to various offices, reducing employment opportunities for local job seekers.

The opposition leader further alleged that the government had removed the requirement for a Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) in certain recruitment processes, which he claimed had enabled irregular appointments.

Chaudhury also questioned the functioning and financial oversight of the ADC, alleging that there was no proper audit of public money and government funds.

He claimed that leaders associated with the IPFT and Tipra Motha had accumulated substantial wealth and alleged that more than 250 jobs had been distributed through illegal means. He further alleged that relatives of the ADC’s Chief Executive Member and Executive Members had benefited from the recruitment process.

“Therefore, we demand the immediate cancellation of the entire recruitment process,” Chaudhury said.

He also alleged that the ADC was facing a deteriorating law and order situation and criticised the government for failing to conduct village council elections.

The BJP and Tipra Motha have not been given a response in the statement provided.