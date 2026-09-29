Tripura LoP accuses BJP, Tipra Motha of political interference amid violence during Village Committee polls

Tripura Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has criticised the BJP and Tipra Motha Party over incidents of violence and clashes reported during Monday’s Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), raising concerns over the state’s law-and-order situation.

Reacting to incidents reported from Gomati district, Chaudhury alleged that law and order had deteriorated since the BJP came to power in Tripura. He also expressed concern over alleged political interference in the electoral process, while acknowledging the efforts of the police and civil administration to conduct the elections impartially.

“Attacks on officials should not take place. The police and civil administration have been working to conduct the election process impartially,” Chaudhury said, adding that any attempt to obstruct the electoral process should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

He also questioned Tipra Motha’s position regarding allegations that BJP supporters were present near a strongroom. Chaudhury claimed that although Tipra Motha leaders had indicated that those involved would be arrested, political influence could affect subsequent police action. He further criticised the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance, alleging that the state had witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the BJP-led government.

Referring to the incident at Warengbari in Gomati district, Chaudhury spoke about an alleged firing during polling in which a Tipra Motha candidate was injured. Police said a candidate sustained a gunshot injury, while two other persons were also injured. Efforts were reportedly underway to identify those responsible.

Chaudhury also alleged that vehicles carrying people from outside the area arrived and attempted to interfere with polling. He claimed that vehicle registration numbers had been recorded and alleged that many of those involved were BJP supporters. These allegations have not been independently verified.

In a separate incident, a clash was reported near the Gamaria school strongroom in Gomati district, where Superintendent of Police Anirban Das and other police personnel sustained injuries.

Despite the reported violence, Chaudhury described the high voter turnout as a positive aspect of the elections. He said the Village Committee polls had witnessed significant public participation compared with elections held in the state in recent years, with voters turning out to exercise their democratic rights.

The incidents have brought renewed attention to security arrangements and the role of the police and civil administration in ensuring peaceful and impartial elections in Tripura.