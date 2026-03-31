Tripura LoP alleges voter bribery by Tipra Motha, seeks SEC intervention

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on March 31 alleged voter bribery by Tipra Motha using funds from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and urged the State Election Commission to intervene to ensure free and fair polls.

In a letter to State Election Commissioner Manjor Kumar, Chaudhury requested that the transfer of funds to beneficiaries by the TTAADC administration be halted until the election process is completed. He also called on the state government and the district council authorities to strictly adhere to the “Party in Power” provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M) state secretary, claimed that Tipra Motha, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, was allegedly using its administrative control in the TTAADC to influence voters in favour of its ally, the BJP.

Referring to a media report, the LoP said that on March 17—the day the State Election Commission announced the TTAADC poll schedule—the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the council sanctioned over Rs 30 lakh as medical grants. The amount was reportedly disbursed to 292 beneficiaries, primarily newly settled Reang refugees from Kanchanpur, Damcherra and Panisagar in North Tripura district.

While acknowledging that medical assistance is generally exempt from the Model Code of Conduct on humanitarian grounds, Chaudhury questioned the manner of disbursement. He pointed out that an identical amount of Rs 10,275 was transferred to each beneficiary from only three selected villages out of 11 resettled villages.

“This selective and uniform distribution after the announcement of the poll schedule raises serious concerns and appears to be an attempt to influence voters using public funds,” he stated in the letter.

Chaudhury urged the Election Commission to immediately stop further fund transfers, if still ongoing, and to take necessary steps to ensure that all authorities comply fully with the Model Code of Conduct.

The allegations come amid heightened political activity in the state ahead of the TTAADC elections, with opposition parties raising concerns over the misuse of government machinery during the poll period.