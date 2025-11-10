Tripura LoP calls BJP and its alliance partner ‘directionless’, says people discontent has left them ‘panicked’

Tripura Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP-led state government and on it alliance partner, accusing it of running the administration on false promises, black money, and widespread corruption both in the state government and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



Addressing a massive rally organized by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Agartala, Chaudhury said the large turnout of workers, youth, and marginalized communities at the event symbolized an unprecedented wave of resistance against the current regime.



“Working people cannot be defeated — and today, you have proved it,” Chaudhury declared, receiving loud applause from the crowd.



He alleged that the administration had deliberately created obstacles in holding political meetings at the historic Astabal Maidan, by scheduling religious programs and commercial fairs at the same venue.

According to the LoP, the BJP–IPFT–Tipra Motha alliance has now become “directionless and panicked” due to the growing discontent among the people.



He also accused the government of misusing public funds, saying that despite spending crores of rupees on infrastructure, those spaces are now being used for commercial fairs rather than democratic activities.

Chaudhury emphasized that the CITU rally was not about donations or unrealistic demands, but a genuine movement demanding fair recognition for labor, skill, and talent.

“The ruling coalition is surviving on false promises and black money. Corruption, fear-based governance, and the suppression of democratic voices are increasing every day in Tripura,” he alleged.

Drawing parallels with national politics, the CPI(M) leader pointed to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, suggesting that a BJP defeat there could mark the beginning of the party’s downfall at the national level.



Chaudhury further urged the people of Tripura to strengthen the fight to protect democratic rights, citing rising crime, drug abuse, and moral degradation as evidence of administrative failure.

Concluding his address, the Leader of Opposition announced that he would continue the statewide movement to champion the rights and demands of farmers, and working people.