Leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma voiced strong criticism against the state government on Sunday, accusing it of failing to take effective measures to combat the drug menace in Tripura. Debbarma demanded the establishment of drug rehabilitation centers in every assembly constituency and proposed the formation of a committee comprising both ruling and opposition party MLAs to address the issue.

Speaking at a press conference, Debbarma expressed his concern over the increasing drug-related issues in the state, stating, "The state government talks about achieving a 'Nesa Mukta Tripura' (Drug-Free Tripura), but the drug problem continues to grow in every corner of the state. The number of drug peddlers and consumers, as well as HIV AIDS cases, is on the rise. While ministers make promises of a drug-free Tripura, they have failed to take concrete steps to make it a reality. The government should have formed a committee comprising members from all political parties and established drug rehabilitation centers in every assembly constituency. Without proper arrangements, such claims remain empty, and there's a risk of an entire generation being affected."

Debbarma also criticized the state's power department for increasing electricity tariffs, saying, "The Power Department's service is questionable as load shedding is on the rise, and power offices lack essential vehicles. Instead of improving the power department's services, the government is raising electricity tariffs. The power department should provide a clear explanation to the public regarding the reasons behind the tariff hike. In other states, power or water services are provided free of cost."

Furthermore, Debbarma raised concerns over the Agartala Municipal Corporation's eviction of drivers ahead of Durga Puja and called for an official statement from the government regarding this matter.