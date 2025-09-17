Tripura LoP demands action against attack on CPI(M) leaders during SIR meeting

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday urged Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha to take strict action against those allegedly involved in an attack on CPI(M) leaders during an all-party meeting on the Special Identification Register (SIR) in South District.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Chaudhury, who is also CPI(M) state secretary, termed the assault on party representatives inside the office of the Santirbazar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on September 16 as “despicable” and “audacious.”

He alleged that CPI(M) leaders Balaram Reang, Ashish Paul, and Prasun Reang were beaten by “known BJP miscreants” while attending the meeting at the SDM’s office. The victims were shifted to Santirbazar District Hospital, but Chaudhury claimed the same group of attackers attempted to assault them again inside the hospital in the presence of the SDM and police officials.

The Opposition leader said he had to personally intervene with the South District Magistrate to ensure the safety of the injured, who were later referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala to avoid further incidents.

“What kind of democratic system do we belong to, where opposition leaders are attacked inside a government office and even in a hospital, without any action against the perpetrators?” Chaudhury asked in his letter. He further alleged that neither the SDM nor the SDPO filed an FIR or made arrests despite the attackers being known.

Expressing hope that the state administration would act impartially, Chaudhury said timely intervention was necessary to restore public confidence in governance and law enforcement.