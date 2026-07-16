Tripura LoP expresses regret over 'idiot' remark against IPS officer after police association seeks apology

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday, July 16, expressed regret over calling a senior IPS officer an "idiot", saying the remark was made in anger following an alleged attack on party workers in South Tripura district.

Chaudhury's statement came hours after the Tripura chapter of the All India Services Association demanded an unconditional public apology from him for his remarks against South Tripura Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna.

Addressing reporters, the CPI(M) leader said the comment was made on the spur of the moment after party workers were allegedly attacked by BJP supporters despite having permission to organise a programme marking the second death anniversary of party worker Badal Shil.

According to Chaudhury, the programme was held to commemorate Shil, who was allegedly killed by BJP workers in 2024 while returning after filing his nomination papers for the Zilla Parishad elections.

He alleged that BJP supporters attacked CPI(M) leaders and workers in the presence of police personnel and an executive magistrate in an attempt to disrupt the event.

Chaudhury claimed he tried to contact South Tripura SP Mourya Krishna three times during the incident but did not receive a response. He, however, said he was able to speak with Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar.

"I was angry after the attack on our workers in the presence of police personnel and an executive magistrate. On the spur of the moment, I described the SP as an idiot. I should not have uttered that word," he said.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the All India Services Association's Tripura chapter condemned the Leader of the Opposition's remarks, describing them as derogatory and unacceptable.

The association demanded that Chaudhury withdraw his statement and issue an unconditional public apology. It also appealed to public representatives across political parties to maintain civility and mutual respect while discharging their public responsibilities.