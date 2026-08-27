Tripura LoP flags alleged census irregularities, says certain officials pressuring enumerators to alter data, seeks CM’s intervention

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday, August 27 raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the ongoing census exercise in the state and urged Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to ensure that accurate information is recorded during the enumeration process.

Speaking on the issue on the First day of Tripura Legislative Assmebly session on Thursday, Chaudhury said that the country is conducting the general census after a gap of around 16 years, as the exercise could not be carried out as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that house-listing and population enumeration have now begun and stressed that the accuracy of the exercise is crucial for future planning.

According to Chaudhury, information received from some blocks and districts suggested that certain District Magistrates and Block Development Officers had allegedly instructed enumerators not to record certain conditions, including households having kutcha toilets, using lanterns and lacking electricity connections and etc.

He further alleged that in some cases enumerators initially recorded the information they found during field visits but were later pressured to alter the data.

“Whether it is a census or any other statistical exercise, it is extremely important for the future of the country. Planning and setting targets depend on accurate data,” Chaudhury said.

He warned that if incorrect information is provided to make particular districts or blocks appear better than they actually are, it could lead to flawed planning and affect the implementation of future development programmes, irrespective of which political party is in power.

Chaudhury clarified that his allegations were not directed at all government officials or the Census Directorate. Rather, he said his concern was about “a section of officers” who may be allegedly influencing the enumeration process to project their respective areas in a favourable manner.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the matter and ensure that enumerators are allowed to record information accurately and independently.

“These officers should be sensitive about the importance of the census and should be prevented from interfering in the process,” he said