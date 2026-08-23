Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury accuses BJP-led government of creating ‘undemocratic environment’

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on August 23 accused the ruling BJP-led coalition government of creating an “undemocratic environment” in the state and failing to address the concerns of government employees, youths and other sections of society.

Chaudhury made the allegations while addressing a street-corner meeting organised by a Left-affiliated employees’ organisation in Agartala ahead of the Tripura Assembly session scheduled to begin on August 27.

The protest was organised by employees demanding the immediate release of pending allowances and 19 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) allegedly due under the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. The protesters also demanded the constitution of an Eighth Pay Commission in Tripura on the lines of the Centre.

Chaudhury alleged that the BJP-led government, which includes the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT, had failed to fulfil commitments made to the people during the 2018 Assembly election.

He claimed that the government had promised four to five lakh jobs but alleged that unemployment among the state’s youth remained a major concern.

The Opposition leader also criticised the government over recent increases in electricity tariffs and other charges. He claimed that the government announced a 100 per cent subsidy after protests erupted against the hikes.

Chaudhury said such measures could not suppress what he described as the democratic movement of employees and the people.

He further alleged that the government had failed to create adequate employment opportunities and claimed that people in rural and hilly areas were facing economic difficulties.

The remarks come ahead of the upcoming Assembly session, with employee-related demands and employment issues expected to remain among the key concerns raised by the Opposition.