Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury alleges corruption in TTAADC, claims BJP has ‘already lost’ VC polls

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has alleged widespread corruption and irregularities in the functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and claimed that the BJP had already suffered a political setback ahead of the Village Committee elections.

Addressing an election campaign programme in Gomati district, Chaudhury alleged that the BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha were responsible for irregularities in the functioning of Village Committees and claimed that the elections were being held only after judicial intervention.

Chaudhury said the Village Committee elections had been delayed after the previous committees' terms ended. He alleged that during the period without elections, public works, administration and distribution of resources in the ADC areas were being handled by people associated with the ruling parties. He described the alleged irregularities as corruption involving public funds.

The Supreme Court had directed the Tripura State Election Commission to conduct the long-pending Village Committee elections, with the poll process scheduled for September 2026.

Referring to the upcoming results, Chaudhury claimed that the BJP had already "lost" before the counting of votes, arguing that the party had not wanted the elections to be held. This is his political assessment and was not independently verified.

The CPI(M) leader also criticised the functioning of Village Committees under the BJP-led government, alleging that ordinary villagers were receiving fewer employment opportunities and that public works were not being distributed as they were during the Left Front's tenure.

He further alleged that villagers previously received information about funds allocated, works undertaken and expenditure incurred through Village Committee-level processes, while claiming that such transparency had declined in recent years.

Chaudhury also alleged that a lack of local employment opportunities was forcing people from rural areas to leave their villages in search of work elsewhere.

The TTAADC Village Committee elections are scheduled for September 28, with counting scheduled for October 5, according to the Tripura State Election Commission.

The allegations made by Chaudhury are political claims and were not independently established in the information available.