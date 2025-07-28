Tripura LoP: Pradyot failed to control party workers; attacks out of frustration

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, on July 28, criticised Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for allegedly failing to rein in his party workers.

He claimed that the recent attack on the BJP’s Mann Ki Baat programme was carried out by Tipra Motha workers, describing it as an act of frustration.

On Sunday, as many as seven BJP party workers were injured after Tipra Motha Party workers allegedly launched attacks during the Mann Ki Baat program at Asha Ram Bari under Khowai District.

Though Pradyot has denied the allegation, he claimed that the attack was carried out by CPIM due to a personal feud against the Mandal President of the area, who was once a CPIM leader.

“The attack was done by Tipra Motha Party workers. Not a single CPIM worker was involved. There are some workers in Tipra Motha who were once with CPIM—then Pradyot should have taken steps against them. His majority of supporters were from CPIM,” said the LoP.

Jitendra, who is also the CPIM State Committee Secretary, said that when CPIM was in power, they never attacked another party’s programs, and Pradyot was in Congress.

“Has CPIM ever attacked him? Now Pradyot’s people are continuing to attack various party workers. He has failed to control his party workers and is now blaming other parties. He is failing to control his own people because of the perversion created among his followers. Now these people are suffering from frustration, and out of that frustration, such incidents are taking place," he said.

Further, he added, "What happened yesterday at BJP’s program by Tipra Motha Party is a sign of that frustration. Today it may be against BJP or CPIM, and tomorrow it will be against him. His days are numbered and he can’t avoid it."