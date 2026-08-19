Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury raises concern over alegations against police personnel

Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury has expressed concern over allegations of gold jewellery theft and an alleged molestation attempt involving two police personnel in separate districts of the state.

The Tripura High Court on August 19 directed authorities to register an FIR against the Officer-in-Charge of Bishalgarh Police Station in Sepahijala district in connection with an alleged theft of gold ornaments.

In a separate incident, a woman activist lodged a complaint with the North Tripura district Superintendent of Police on Monday, alleging that she was molested by the Officer-in-Charge inside Kanchanpur Police Station.

Chaudhury, a senior CPI(M) leader, said he was not claiming that the allegations were completely established, but expressed concern over the increasing number of complaints against police personnel.

“I am not saying that the allegations are hundred per cent genuine, but the way complaints are coming against the police is a grave concern for the citizens of the state,” he said.

The CPI(M) state secretary also raised questions over the status of the investigation into the death of Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar, who was found hanging in a washroom at the police headquarters in Agartala on July 20.

Chaudhury further claimed that although drugs worth crores of rupees have been seized in the state, there have been no instances of punishment. He said such developments were not good signs for a disciplined force like the Tripura Police, which has been accorded the President’s Colour.

Recalling the force’s past role in successfully neutralising insurgent groups, including the Tripura National Volunteers (TNV), National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), Chaudhury urged police personnel to uphold the Constitution.

He appealed to all ranks of the police to work in accordance with constitutional principles and reject what he described as unlawful directives from ruling party leaders in order to protect the image and credibility of the state police.