Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury targets governments over jobs, backs Kokborok demands

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on July 3 accused both the state and central governments of ignoring the concerns of unemployed youth and citizens seeking democratic accountability. He alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to resolve long-pending recruitment issues and had not fulfilled its promises of generating employment.

Chaudhury made the remarks while addressing a mass sit-in organised by the Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) Central Committee near the Circuit House in Agartala. The protest sought action on a seven-point charter of demands, including the filling of vacant government posts, an inquiry into alleged recruitment irregularities in the ADC administration, and stronger measures to promote linguistic and educational development.

The senior CPI(M) leader claimed unemployment had worsened due to administrative failures and asserted that between 50,000 and 60,000 government posts across various departments in Tripura remained vacant, citing Assembly records and internal estimates. He urged the government to begin recruitment without further delay.

Participants at the demonstration also demanded the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and called for greater institutional support for the language. They further sought the expansion of Kokborok teaching across schools, colleges and universities in the state.