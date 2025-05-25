Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Sunday, May 25 lauded the role of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleague Sushanta Chowdhury for helping a family who lost their two children after they drowned in a dig. The LoP has urged the Chief Minister to do the same in three past incidents and asked to conduct a proper inquiry.



In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Chaudhury, who is also CPIM state committee secretary, said, “I must appreciate you that you have managed time from your busy schedule to visit the house of Prasenjit Debnath (11) and his sister Priyanka Debnath (7), who tragically died on May 17, being drowned in the water accumulated in a hole dug by a promoter for construction of a building at Chanmari of Agartala suburb. You, along with your minister colleague Sushanta Chowdhury, have not only condoled the ill-fated parents but also stood by them with financial support. That magnanimity you have extended in both forms would definitely not compensate the bereaved family for their irreparable losses, but shall give them immense strength to overcome this shock slowly.”



He also requested the Chief Minister to initiate an independent inquiry by engaging an expert team at the earliest.



“In addition to the above, I would like to draw your kind attention to another two tragic incidents of child deaths that occurred in the recent past in two other places in the state. On June 28, 2024, two girls drowned in Mohanpur Sub-division of West District. As learnt, these two miserably affected families have not received any sort of government support till date, which is really very inhumane and painful indeed. Another tragic incident took place on May 20, 2025, in South Tripura District. The 9-year-old daughter of one Rahim Tripura and Sabita Tripura, a resident of Nalsing Sardar Para of Kaladhepa ADC Village under the Manubazar Police Station of Sabroom Sub-Division, did not return home after going to play at a neighbouring house. The next day, the body of this sweet and innocent girl child was recovered from a nearby forest,” he said.



The CPIM leader pointed out that the child's guardians and all well-meaning people in the area demand that the government should immediately complete a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this brutal incident, so that the perpetrators can be brought under the purview of the law of the land, and justice can be extended to the victim’s family by ensuring exemplary punishment for the offender(s).

“Hope the issues raised and requests made above, though late in the case of the Mohanpur incident, will draw your immediate and considerate attention, so that appropriate and adequate financial, moral, and legal relief can be ensured for the three affected families of the victim children, at the earliest possible convenience of the government,” he added.