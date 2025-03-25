Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday filed a petition before the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, seeking to move a Privilege Motion against Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath over the passing of the most derogatory and racist remarks.

In a letter, Jitendra, who is also the CPIM state committee secretary, stated that under Rule 173 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, he intends to lodge a Privilege Motion against Ratan Lal Nath, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, regarding the "passing of the most derogatory and racist remarks, saying ‘Jiten Babu has demonstrated his tribe.’"



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“This is not only derogatory and abusive but also deeply racist against myself, my family, and my community. It is a clear breach of privilege committed by Minister Ratan Lal Nath while I was initiating my discussion on 24-03-2025 on the Budget for the year 2025-26. I am submitting this notice for a Privilege Motion against Nath,” the letter reads.

Earlier today, Tripura’s principal opposition party, CPIM, staged a walkout in protest against the alleged racial comment made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath against Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Monday.

The CPIM has also demanded the withdrawal of the remarks made by the Minister.