Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of the Opposition and CPIM State Committee Secretary, has strongly opposed the Tripura government’s purported plan to hand over the historic Pushpabanta Palace to a private entity and has demanded the immediate cancellation of the agreement, proposing that the structure be developed as a Rabindra Smriti Kendra and a Children's Cultural Center, in line with the original plan.



In a press statement, Chaudhury expressed his shock and dismay over the state government's recent quiet decision to hand over Pushpabanta Palace (Old Raj Bhavan) to a private company for conversion into a hotel.



“Pushpabanta Palace holds immense historical significance, not only because it served as the residence of the Lieutenant Governor after Tripura's accession to the Union of India in 1949 and later as the Governor’s residence after Tripura attained statehood in 1972, but also due to its connection with Poet Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore stayed at Pushpabanta Palace several times during his seven visits to Tripura. It is believed that his famous poem Bisarjan, which commemorates Tripura, was written in this very palace,” Chaudhury explained.



He further highlighted that during the planning of the new Governor’s residence at the New Capital Complex, the Left Front government had proposed converting Pushpabanta Palace into a Rabindra Smriti Kendra on one side and a Children's Cultural Center on the other. The Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 30 crore to the state for constructing the new Raj Bhavan, based on this proposal.



“It is regrettable that the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT coalition government has violated this decision, disregarded the historical and cultural heritage of the state, and secretly taken a decision that prioritizes corporate interests over public interest. This move undermines the tradition and culture of Tripura. I strongly demand that the agreement with the Tata Group be cancelled immediately, and the palace be developed as a Rabindra Smriti Kendra and a Children's Cultural Center, as originally planned,” Chaudhury urged.