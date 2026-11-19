Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on November 19 accused the ruling BJP of intimidating opposition parties and creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of the November 27 civic elections, questioning its commitment to ensuring free and fair polls.

The CPI(M) leader was responding to BJP leaders' claims that the opposition was struggling to find candidates and campaign workers for the elections.

Chaudhury alleged that opposition parties were facing obstacles in campaigning, claiming that their flags and banners were being removed in several areas and that the residences of CPI(M) and other opposition candidates had come under attack.

He also alleged that opposition candidates faced difficulties while filing nomination papers, including instances of Returning Officers' offices being occupied.

Referring to these allegations, Chaudhury said people in Tripura had witnessed the incidents and questioned the credibility of the ruling party's statements.

Challenging BJP leaders, the Leader of the Opposition asked whether they could guarantee that the November 27 elections would be held in a free and fair manner, without fear or pressure on voters.

He said the BJP was entitled to seek votes on the basis of its development claims but questioned whether voters across political parties would be able to exercise their democratic rights freely.

“If people vote for the BJP because of its development work, we have no objection,” Chaudhury said, while asking whether the ruling party could ensure that BJP, CPI(M), Congress and other party supporters were able to participate in the electoral process without intimidation.

He also questioned whether the elections would be conducted in the same democratic atmosphere that existed before the BJP came to power in the state.

Expressing confidence that the situation would change, Chaudhury said people would eventually exercise their voting rights independently and overcome what he described as the ruling party's political tactics.

He urged the Chief Minister and other BJP leaders to refrain from making statements he termed baseless and instead ensure a conducive atmosphere for all political parties to participate in the elections.