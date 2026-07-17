Tripura LoP seeks action against South SP, alleges security lapses at CPI(M) memorial programme

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has written to Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag, alleging serious security lapses by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of South Tripura during a CPI(M) programme in Belonia on July 15, and has sought an inquiry and appropriate action against the officer.

In his letter, Chaudhury accused the South Tripura SP of failing to maintain law and order during a programme organised at Chottakhola to mark the second martyrdom anniversary of CPI(M) leader Badal Shil, who was killed on August 12, 2024, while returning after filing his nomination papers for the 2024 three-tier Panchayat elections.

According to Chaudhury, the CPI(M) had obtained prior permission from the police to organise the event. He said a party delegation led by Belonia MLA Dipankar Sen met the District Magistrate and the SP on July 13, requesting adequate security arrangements. He also claimed to have spoken with the DGP on July 14, who assured him that necessary instructions would be issued to ensure the programme was conducted peacefully.

However, the Opposition leader alleged that BJP supporters and "gangs of goons" gathered at Chottakhola on the morning of July 15 and intimidated local residents from attending the event. Despite repeated appeals from CPI(M) leaders, the police allegedly only assured them that no untoward incident would take place.

Chaudhury further alleged that three vehicles carrying CPI(M) supporters were vandalised in the presence of police personnel, leaving five to six supporters injured. He claimed that his repeated phone calls to the South Tripura SP during the incident went unanswered.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that police personnel stopped his convoy at multiple locations while he was travelling to the venue, delaying his arrival by more than an hour. He claimed that near Chottakhola market, the Additional SP, accompanied by a Deputy Collector and a large police contingent, prevented him from reaching the programme venue.

In the letter, Chaudhury accused the police of preventing the CPI(M) from holding what he described as a lawful and constitutionally protected programme instead of taking action against those allegedly responsible for the disruption.

Holding the South Tripura SP responsible for what he termed "inefficiency, inaction, inability and security mismanagement," Chaudhury urged the DGP to order an inquiry into the officer's conduct and take appropriate action to ensure accountability.