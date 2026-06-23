Tripura LoP seeks Election Department probe into alleged BJP MLA-BLO meeting

Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura seeking an inquiry into an alleged meeting between BJP leaders and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Khowai district.

In his letter, Chaudhury referred to a media report published on June 23, which claimed that BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury convened a meeting of BLOs from the 27-Kalyanpur-Promodenagar Assembly Constituency at Lotus Community Hall in Kalyanpur on June 21.

According to the CPI(M) leader, several BLOs attended the meeting and were reportedly addressed by the MLA and other BJP leaders. He alleged that no representative of the Election Commission or any government authority was present during the gathering.

Expressing concern over the participation of BLOs, who are currently engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chaudhury questioned whether their attendance at a political meeting was in conformity with service conduct rules and electoral guidelines.

The CPI(M) leader further stated that controversies surrounding SIR exercises in states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Assam have already generated public concern over the possibility of genuine voters being excluded from electoral rolls. In such a situation, he argued, the reported meeting could raise doubts about the neutrality and transparency of the revision process.

Chaudhury urged the Chief Electoral Officer to issue strict instructions to election officials, including BLOs, to refrain from attending meetings organised by political parties. He also called upon the Election Department to seek an explanation from the BJP regarding the purpose of the alleged meeting and whether it violated electoral norms or ethical standards.

The CPI(M) leader has requested the CEO to inform him about the action taken on the complaint.